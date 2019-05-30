UPDATE: Missing Mission teen found safe

UPDATE: The missing Mission teen has been found safe. No details are being released.

Original story:

iMission RCMP are investigating a report of a missing 14-year-old boy from Mission.

While police have not released any information at this time, a Facebook post is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Franks, a student from Heritage Park Middle school.

According to the post, Franks did not return home from school yesterday (May 29) and has not been seen by his family since he left for school on Wednesday morning.

More details to come when available.