UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Prince Rupert RCMP are still trying to locate a Lax Kw’alaams resident who went missing approximately 8 days ago.
Lawrence Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18, around 2 p.m. Maitland was wearing all black clothing, including black work boots and black sunglasses. Last reports have him walking with a mountain bike on Victoria St.
RCMP officers have received tips that Maitland was seen alive in Prince Rupert then Terrace, although no offical confirmation can be made.
Phillip Stewart, an elder from Lax Kw’alaams, said Maitland’s grandfather, Douglas Green, passed away last spring. Stewart also said this is the first time Maitland has left the village.
Maitland is a First Nations man, 42 years old, standing 5’9 and weighing around 187 lbs. He has black hair slicked in a mohawk, and a goatee.
RCMP said that a disappearance is not common for Maitland, leading to increased concern. Local community members have been out searching for Maitland, but so far have not found him. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter