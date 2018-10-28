Kamloops RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Annie Michel. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Missing Kamloops teen found

15-year-old indigenous teen Annie Michel thought to be in North Shore

  • Oct. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE

Kamloops RCMP said that the missing teen has been found and is back with her family.

Original

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

According to the police, 15-year-old Annie Michel is thought to be in the city’s North Shore area.

Michel is indigenous, five-foot-four and weights 125 pounds. She has a short black bob hair style and often wears a toque.

Anyone with information about Michel’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 250-828-3000.

With files from Kamloops This Week

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Halloween and other Stranger Things happen in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
Two arrests made after several ‘forced sale’ frauds in Victoria and Esquimalt

Just Posted

Most Read