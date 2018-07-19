Shayla Ignace

Update: Missing First Nations girl has been found

The Chase RCMP thank the public as Shayna Ignace has been found and returned to her home

Update:

Chase RCMP have issued a thank you to the public because Shayla Ignace, the 13-year-old girl who was missing from the Chase area, has been found and returned to her home.

Orignal story:

Chase RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Chase youth.

Thirteen-year-old Shayla Ignace was last seen in Chase on Wednesday, July 18 at approximately 5 p.m. Shayla Ignace is described as First Nations, five foot two inches or 157 centimetres, slim build, dark brown hair with blonde tips, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black and purple shorts and carrying a bright green backpack

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shayla Ignace is urged to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

