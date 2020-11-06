UPDATE: missing Duncan man, Darren Petrie, found

RCMP are looking for a missing Duncan man. Darren Petrie,57, is a Caucasian man, standing six-feet-tall. He has a slim build, has balding brown hair, and he walks with a limp. Police say no photo is available at this time. (Citizen file)

Have you seen this man?

UPDATE: The missing man has been located.

A 57-year-old Duncan resident has been missing since the morning of Nov. 1, according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, and they’d like the community’s help to find him.

Darren Petrie is a Caucasian man, standing six-feet-tall. He has a slim build, has brown hair and is balding, and he walks with a limp.

He was last seen with a backpack and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, runners with black socks, and a beige hat. No photo is available, according to police.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, but his family is very concerned for his health and well-being,” said a news release issued by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Const. Carlie McCann. “Police believe he may be in the Crofton area, however Mr. Petrie remains missing.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Darren Petrie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), and quote File #2020-17175.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen