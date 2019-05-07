UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old woman located

UPDATE: RCMP has confirmed the woman has been found and is safely with a family member.

–

Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue are working to locate a 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

She was last seen departing Fernie Hospital around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, wearing dark blue jeans, a grey sweater and a beige floral blouse. She has shoulder length grey and brown hair and wears glasses. She will be carrying a black purse.

The women is reportedly very athletic for her age and capable of walking long distances.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call Elk Valley RCMP immediately at (250) 425-6233.