UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old Duncan woman found safe and sound

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for 29-year-old Katie Sebelius, who was reported missing on Dec. 21. (Submitted)

UPDATE: Katie Sebelius has been found safe and sound.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Katie Sebelius, 29, was reported missing on Dec. 21. Sebelius lists Salmon Arm as her residence on Facebook, but said in a post on Dec. 20 that she was in Duncan.

Sebelius is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-5 and 126 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with B.C. licence plate LG2026.

Anyone with information about Sebelius or her whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.