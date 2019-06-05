UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Campbell River boy found

A Campbell River mom is looking for her son Gavin. He is 13 years old with special needs and was last seen wearing blue sneakers, black pants and black t-shirt. If you see him, call the Campbell River RCMP at (250)-286-6221 or his mother, Linda Chartrand Nobis, at 250-830-3670.

We received a Facebook message asking for help in locating a missing boy.

He has apparently been found.

The original message says: “MISSING FROM WESTGATE RD, CAMPBELL RIVER – GAVIN, 13 years old with SPECIAL NEEDS – last seen wearing blue sneakers, black pants and black t-shirt. If you see him, call the Campbell River RCMP at (250)-286-6221 or the MOM (Linda Chartrand Nobis at 250-830-3670).”