UPDATE: Minor fire at Lake Cowichan School quickly put out; classes in session tomorrow

A small fire broke out this afternoon at Lake Cowichan School, bringing the Lake Cowichan Fire Department and crews to the building.

According to Mike Russell, spokesperson for School District 79, the fire caused only minor damage and nobody was injured.

The fire started at about 4:30 p.m. in a small garbage can in a classroom at the school.

On-site staff noticed the fire and were able to notify the Lake Cowichan Fire Department who quickly responded to the scene and put the fire out. The fire was contained to a garbage can in one room, but some additional classrooms suffered water damage due to the activation of the sprinklers.

District operations staff are already on site and are busy ensuring that minimal disruption to classes will occur. Cleanup will continue and classes will be in-session tomorrow.

“We are optimistic that all classrooms will be open by next week,” said Russell.

“On behalf of our District, I would like to thank the Lake Cowichan Fire Department for their quick and professional response that surely saved further damage to our school,” said Robyn Gray, superintendent of the Cowichan Valley School District. “I also want to recognize our on-site staff who responded to this emergency in such a calm and professional manner. Our dedicated operation’s staff will be hard at work ensuring clean-up is smooth and minimizes disruptions to classes.”

Lake Cowichan Secondary School is the District’s grade 4-12 school in Lake Cowichan.