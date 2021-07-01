UPDATE: Medevac rushes 2-year-old to hospital after fall into hot tub in Harrison

An air ambulance hovers over Harrison Hot Springs as medics respond to reports of a two-year-old drowning in a hot tub. (Photo/Caprice Schweda)

  Jul. 1, 2021
B.C. Emergency Health Service was called to the scene of a possible drowning in Harrison Hot Springs.

According to scanner traffic, BCEHS have set up a landing zone in Harrison after reports of a two-year-old who fell into a hot tub.

Harrison Hot Springs firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel were dispatched to Esplanade Avenue. RCMP officers were also on scene.

An air ambulance rushed the child to hospital.

Just Posted