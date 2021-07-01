UPDATE: Medevac rushes 2-year-old to hospital after fall into hot tub in Harrison

Emergency perssonel set up landing zone as helicopter rushed in

B.C. Emergency Health Service was called to the scene of a possible drowning in Harrison Hot Springs.

According to scanner traffic, BCEHS have set up a landing zone in Harrison after reports of a two-year-old who fell into a hot tub.

Harrison Hot Springs firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel were dispatched to Esplanade Avenue. RCMP officers were also on scene.

An air ambulance rushed the child to hospital.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer