UPDATE: Marina damage shuts down Horseshoe Bay ferry travel

Sailings cancelled to and from Nanaimo, Bowen Island and Gibsons

Wind damage to an adjacent marina has caused the cancellation of all ferry sailings to and from Horeshoe Bay for now.

Morning and early afternoon sailings to and from Departure Bay, Snug Cove and Langdale have been cancelled with the seas choppy off the North Shore.

“Due to heavy damage from wind in the Sewell’s Marina, all sailings have been cancelled,” notes an advisory to passengers at the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

B.C. Ferries, on its website, has issued a travel advisory showing that sailings are cancelled on all three Horseshoe Bay routes due to “severe weather.”

A 1 p.m. Departure Bay-to-Horseshoe Bay sailing is cancelled, as is a 1:10 p.m. Snug Cove-to-Horseshoe Bay sailing and a 2:10 p.m. Horseshoe Bay-to-Langdale sailing.

Two ferries out of Nanaimo were held outside Horseshoe Bay this morning and forced to turn back to Vancouver Island.