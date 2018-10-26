UPDATE: Maple Ridge woman reported missing found

Jody Burton had last been seen earlier Friday.

A woman reported missing earlier Friday evening has been located, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Jody Burton had last been seen Friday, Oct. 26 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 134A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

“The missing woman from earlier today has been safely found,” RCMP said in a Tweet.

“Thank you to all who shared our post.”

The 59-year-old Caucasian woman had left her home wearing a navy blue sweater, which has a red stripe around the bottom, with a white turtle neck underneath, blue jeans, bright red runners and a navy blue jacket.She was also wearing a watch with a green band, an emerald green ring on her wedding finger and a silver necklace with a cat emblem.