UPDATE: Man missing from Ladner houseboat found dead on Washington beach

The man had fallen off a houseboat in April, his body was found in Ferndale this July

A body found on a Washington beach in July has been identified as Kuljit “Steve” Boparai, a Richmond man who went missing from a Delta houseboat back in April.

According to a release put out by the Delta Police Department, the Boparai’s was found on Neptune Beach in Ferndale, Wash. on July 22 by a beachcomber in the area. Due to the condition of the body, there was a delay in identifying him.

Through dental records, the body was found to belong to Boparai, 47, who had disappeared off a houseboat in the 3400-block of River Road on April 25 of this year.

The man had fallen off the houseboat while there with friends. At the time, his friends were unable to rescue him, and he slipped under the water. An extensive search of the area, including resources from the Coast Guard, RCMP Air One and Delta police, could not find the man, and he was presumed drowned.

The Delta Police Department received confirmation of the man’s identity from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on July 31.

