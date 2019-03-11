UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Christine Denham in Chilliwack

Shane Travis Hughes charged with second-degree in the Feb. 26 incident at a house on Victor Street

RCMP on scene of a shooting on Victor Street near Bole Avenue in Chilliwack on Feb. 26. The female in her 40s shot was pronounced dead on March 1. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)RCMP on scene of a shooting on Victor Street near Bole Avenue on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder of a woman at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack on Feb. 26.

Shane Travis Hughes was scheduled in provincial court in Chilliwack on March 11 to face the charge for allegedly killing 42-year-old Christine Denham.

On Feb. 26 at about 1 p.m., the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a residence in the 9400-block of Victor Street and found Denham inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Two broken windows on the house on Victor Street where there was a shooting on Feb. 26 that left a woman in her 40s in critical condition. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

She was taken to hospital but succumbed to her injuries on March 1.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the file and asked for public help to find out what she was doing at the house on Victor Street.

• READ MORE: IHIT names victim in Tuesday’s homicide in Chilliwack

In the ensuing days, IHIT and its partners followed the evidence trail and presented their case to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval consideration.

Few details have been released about the case but it is a K-file, which indicates a domestic matter.

“This investigation highlights IHIT’s unwavering resolve to gather and compile the evidence in a timely manner,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said in a press release. “The work is not done for IHIT as investigators will be busy completing final disclosure packages for furtherance to Crown Counsel and victim services will continue to provide support for Ms. Denham’s family in the days ahead.”

• READ MORE: WATCH: Shooting reported in downtown Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.