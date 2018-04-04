UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Fifth Street at 2 a.m. Saturday, where they found a 25-year-old man stabbed several times. Photo submitted

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Harewood over the long weekend.

According to an RCMP press release, 27-year-old Matthew Dean Tremblay of Nanaimo has been charged with one count of attempted murder. Tremblay appeared in Nanaimo provincial court yesterday and his next court appearance will be April 17. He remains in custody.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a townhouse complex on the 500 block of Fifth Street on Saturday, March 31 and found that a 25-year-old man had been stabbed several times, according to a police press release.

The man was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” according to a release, and is expected to remain there “at least another week.”

A suspect was arrested the same day as the incident.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.