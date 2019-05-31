UPDATE: Man arrested after two-vehicle crash in downtown Chilliwack

One truck flipped over and crashed into a building

A two-vehicle MVI at Fletcher and Bole downtown left this overturned pickup and a car up against a tree. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A two-vehicle crash downtown Chilliwack required the Jaws of Life to extract at least one person, and ended in the arrest of another.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bole and Fletcher avenues.

At the scene of a nasty two-vehicle MVI at Fletcher and Bole in downtown #Chilliwack. One witness said one vehicle “T-boned” another. Fire crews using Jaws of Life to extract a patient in a second vehicle up against a tree. pic.twitter.com/oxhUOEZv73 — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) June 1, 2019

Witnesses at the scene said a pickup truck with two occupants sped through the stop sign heading north on Fletcher and T-boned a small car driven by a woman who was with a dog.

The truck flipped over and crashed into a fence by an apartment building. The car crashed into a tree not far away.

Witnesses said the woman was bleeding from the head but seemed to be not badly injured, and the dog was fine.

One of the males reportedly ran from the pickup towards Reece Avenue.

Police arrested a known prolific offender, Kane Wilson, and took him into custody.

