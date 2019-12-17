(DriveBC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Malahat open again following crash in Langford

Two people sustained minor injuries

  Dec. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford impacted traffic on the Malahat Tuesday afternoon.

According to Emcon Services Inc., the highway contractor, traffic was affected in both directions between West Shore Parkway and Goldstream Provincial Park. A detour was in place for passenger vehicles only at Finlayson Arm Road for northbound traffic.

Emcon previously predicted the highway could be closed for up to two hours but West Shore RCMP said the crash was cleared and traffic was free-flowing again just before 3 p.m.

Police said two indivduals sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and one was taken to hospital.

RELATED: Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

