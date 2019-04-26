(Delta Police Department photo)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary was under lockdown today following a report of a shot being fired nearby.

In a tweet, the Delta Police Department said it is investigating a report of a shot fired in a residential area east of Seaquam.

Delta School District spokesperson Jen Hill confirmed that Seaquam was “in an abundance of caution in a lockdown procedure, as per requested by Delta Police, and nearby Cougar Canyon [Elementary] is in a hold-and-secure.”

Police say patrols are ongoing but they have not yet found evidence a shot was fired.

“Both schools have now returned to business as usual,” DPD tweeted at 12:44 p.m. “No one is believed to have been at risk.”

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to police for more information.

More to come…

