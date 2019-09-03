Photo: Michael Rodriguez

UPDATE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a small blaze

  • Sep. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 7:34 p.m.

Seven firefighters have taken a bush truck about 500 metres up Union Road to extinguish a small blaze.

Crews are reporting the grass fire should be out shortly, thanks to a quick response and rain in the Kelowna area.

————

A grass fire has sparked a small blaze near Union Road and Begbie Road.

Fire crews are on scene about 500 metres behind Union Road.

The grass fire was sparked by lightning about 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for lightning and thunderstorms into the evening and overnight.

More to come.

