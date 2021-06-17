UPDATE: Large structure fire in Lake Country

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The homeowners of a residence that went up in flames, Thursday afternoon, have arrived on the scene.

No one was in the house when the fire sparked. According to one woman, one of the family’s dogs is missing.

Neighbours in the area are asked to check their yards for the lost pup.

Two puppies were reportedly removed from the home and are safe.

No people were inside of the home but the homeowner says one of her dogs is missing. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/xmKqfi0FN0 — amandalinasnews (@amandalinasnews) June 17, 2021

UPDATE: 4:36 p.m.

Five fire trucks are responding to a massive blaze in Lake Country.

According to those on scene, the structure fire reported about 3:40 p.m. is causing significant smoke in the area.

RCMP has blocked off Hallam Drive. One ambulance and three unmarked police vehicles are also on scene.

According to one RCMP officer, there was no one home when the fire sparked.

Five fire crews are trying to put out a home that is on fire on Hallam Drive in Lake Country @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/zkGvR1Exei — amandalinasnews (@amandalinasnews) June 17, 2021

ORIGINAL:

Smoke can be seen rising above Lake Country after a reported structure fire broke out, Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are headed to 10839 Hallam Drive after a call came in that flames were seen coming from a building about 3:40 p.m.

Smoke from Lake Country structure fire seen from across Okanagan Lake. Mario Geko.

Residents living on Westside Road claim they can see smoke rising from across Okanagan Lake.

Black Press has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more information shortly.

