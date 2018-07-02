UPDATE: Large structure fire in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

An old farm house has been destroyed by flames, Monday evening.

The building is a wooden structure located in Mill Creek Park, near the Rail Trail.

Fire crews remain on scene and Dilworth Drive is blocked in both directions to traffic.

———

Fire crews are on scene of a large blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain.

A building at the corner of Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive went up in flames just before 6 p.m.

Black smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Enterprise Way.

RELATED: Four separate fires at Mount Boucherie

Dilworth Drive is blocked off in both directions at the base of the hill by Mill Creek.

A reporter is headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

