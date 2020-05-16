UPDATE: Kitimat with power back, temporary outage due to damaged cable

The outage that affected just over 5,200 customers in the District of Kitimat is now over.

BC Hydro previously reported the outage just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night. The cause of the lull in power was listed as “Cable Fault” on their website. According to a spokesperson with the utility provider the cause of the outage was a damaged underground cable, likely due to wear over time. They added that the majority of customers within the District should have their power back within the hour and that all customers’ power should be restored by 4:30 a.m.

“All of town and the village is out, watched a transformer blow right across from the fire hall,” commented one resident on a social media post about the blackout, adding that they had already notified BC Hydro.

Others noted they heard a buzzing noise from their walls when the power went out at approximately 9:39 p.m.

