UPDATE: Kitimat pool and arena evacuated due to wrong mix of chemicals

Hazmat crew sent in to determine how dangerous scene is at the Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre

The wrong mix of chemicals at the Kitimat Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre prompted an evacuation. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The wrong mix of chemicals in the basement at the Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre prompted an evacuation Friday night.

Kitimat fire department and ambulance received the call at 9:01 p.m. and rushed to the scene.

“They’ll do an assessment to see what the chemicals were and what the situation is,” said Fire Chief Trent Bossence.

He said a hazmat team would carry out an assessment and determine what the chemicals are.

District of Kitimat spokesperson Mike Dewar confirmed there was a chemical-related incident at the aquatic centre.

“No patrons were in the facility at the time of the incident, and all staff are accounted for, safe and unharmed,” said Dewar.

He said the aquatic centre would most likely be open on Saturday for regular scheduled programming.

An update will be provided on the District of Kitimat’s website and official Facebook page by noon on Saturday.

“As a safety precaution, the adjacent Tamitik Arena was temporarily evacuated during the incident. However, emergency response personnel have declared the arena safe, and regular scheduled programming has resumed,” added Dewar.

“We appreciate the public’s patience with this temporary facility closure.”