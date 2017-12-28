UPDATE: Killing of man in Abbotsford believed to be targeted

Police are on the scene of a homicide in the area of Bates and Harris roads in Abbotsford. (Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News)

Police say the homicide of a man in Abbotsford on Thursday afternoon is believed to be a targeted killing.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said emergency services were called to the area of Bates Road and Harris Road just before 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, Abbotsford Police patrol officers discovered a deceased man.

Police have not said whether the man was found in a home, a vehicle or elsewhere nor have they yet confirmed the cause of death.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation. However, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” Bird said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken lead of the investigation.

tweet

The crime scene is located in a rural area of north Abbotsford, west of Gladwin Road.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and Bates Road is closed between Harris and Townshipline roads.

No further details are available at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

video