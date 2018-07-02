UPDATE: Kelowna’s Grist Mill building lost to fire

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain

One of the oldest buildings in Kelowna has been destroyed by flames.

Fire crews are at the Brent Grist Mill site at the base of Dilworth Mountain, and have said that one of the historic buildings has been destroyed by flames. In 2002 the Grist Mill building, which dates back to the 1870s, was named a heritage park.

In recent years the heritage site has needed a great deal of repair and has been known to be a preferred site for transient populations pitching tents.UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

An old farm house was destroyed by flames, Monday evening.

The building is a white wooden structure located in Mill Creek Park, near the Rail Trail.

Fire crews remain on scene and Dilworth Drive is blocked in both directions to traffic.

Fire crews are on scene of a large blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain.

A building at the corner of Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive went up in flames just before 6 p.m.

Black smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Enterprise Way.

Dilworth Drive is blocked off in both directions at the base of the hill by Mill Creek.

A reporter is headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

