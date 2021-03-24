UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating after truck forced off Highway 33

The motorist was reporting an erratic driver to police as the suspect vehicle hit them

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a vehicle allegedly forced a truck off of Highway 33 then fled the scene on Wednesday morning (March 24).

Around 11:30 a.m., RCMP received a report of an erratic driver between Beaverdell and Kelowna. Shortly after the report, the vehicle collided with the caller’s vehicle and forced it into a ditch. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene of the alleged hit and run.

“At this time, the extent and nature of the injuries to the driver and passenger of the vehicle forced off the road is unknown,” RCMP stated.

Officers closed the highway near Trapping Creek Forest Service Road while they investigated the scene, but it has since reopened.

Mounties located the vehicle in question, but are still searching for the suspect.

Police are asking anybody with dash camera footage to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna and Midway RCMP have closed off a portion of Highway 33.

Police are currently conducting an investigation just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road, closing off the area.

“It is unknown at this time how long the closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible,” police said in a statement.

Police said details of the investigation will be released at a later time.

