UPDATE: Kelowna quarry fire deemed suspicious

UPDATE:

A Thursday morning fire in a Kelowna gravel pit has been deemed suspicious.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a large trailer fully involved in fire in the 4800 Block of Stewart Rd West..

“First arriving unit reported a semi trailer, fully involved,” said Tim Light, KFD platoon captain, in a press release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using one engine and a Water Tender.

“The trailer was completely destroyed in the fire as well as a UTV that was found at the scene,” said Light.

“The trailer housed the power plant for a rock crusher on the property and the UTV had no connection to the Gravel Pit.”

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP are investigating. Any questions concerning this incident can be directed to the RCMP as they are the lead investigating agency.

ORIGINAL 7:30 a.m.

A thick column of smoke rose above a Kelowna neighbourhood as a semi trailer in a Stewart Road quarry burned.

Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Concern had to do with the fire’s proximity to incendiary material, though it didn’t appear to be a threat of spreading.

Crews are on scene now and got the upper hand on the fire within an hour. More to follow.

