Fire crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road.

UPDATE: Kelowna Fire Department knocks down fire near Glenmore, family temporarily displaced

Fire on Sexsmith Road dealt with

  • Apr. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Crews took little time to knock down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road Monday, however a family of three will have to find a new place to sleep for the night.

Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire at 2595 Sexsmith Road where “visible flames” could be seen at around 11:36 a.m. The fire was knocked down by noon, but a lot of damage was done in the meantime.

“The fire came from the laundry area in the basement,” said KFD platoon captain Kelly Stephens, adding that crews were busily checking the scene over in the aftermath.

In addition to the three human residents, there were three cats at the address. One is still unaccounted for, though Stephens was hopeful that would be resolved shortly — especially given the news of the animals that perished in a house fire yesterday, he said.

“Whetherit’s animals or humans it tugs on our heartstrings and it’s very important,” he said, adding that for many people, pets are like family.

We will update as information becomes available.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: The sound of silence
Next story
Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

Just Posted

You may be more qualified for your next job than you think

 

Lack of volunteers leads to Mill Bay fire department proposal for paid staff

 

Bozzini’s Restaurant celebrates its 36th year with mini music festival

  • 14 hours ago

 

UPDATE: Kelowna Fire Department knocks down fire near Glenmore, family temporarily displaced

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read