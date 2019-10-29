Update: Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

Update: 11:45 a.m

The mid-morning fire at the former school district building has been knocked down.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbuach said the fire started in the nearby bushes.

“The fire extended up the roof but it didn’t get into the building,” he said.

Kieklbauch said that there was a person reportedly living near the building but had been asked to leave last week and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

Update: 11:15 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews are knocking down the fire at the former school board office on Baron Road in Kelowna.

Crews responding to smoke pouring from a building at the corner of Baron and Dilworth. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/k4nWyAZhUk — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 29, 2019

The fire started in the bushes and extended into the corner of the building.

Damage to the corner of the building, as well as the bushes on the building were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The former School District 23 building was recently unveiled as a new condo development site by the City of Kelowna.

Fire crews are tearing apart the roof, breaking windows while trying to quash the embers of a fire at the former SD23 building on Dilworth and Baron. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/kDogg0WGp9 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 29, 2019

Original: 11 a.m.

A fire has been reported at the former school board office in Kelowna.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road right by Orchard Plazza.

