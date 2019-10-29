A fire was reported at the former school board office in Kelowna on Tuesday morning. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Update: Kelowna fire crews knock down fire at former school board

Kelowna fire crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

  • Oct. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Update: 11:45 a.m

The mid-morning fire at the former school district building has been knocked down.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbuach said the fire started in the nearby bushes.

“The fire extended up the roof but it didn’t get into the building,” he said.

Kieklbauch said that there was a person reportedly living near the building but had been asked to leave last week and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

_____

Update: 11:15 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews are knocking down the fire at the former school board office on Baron Road in Kelowna.

The fire started in the bushes and extended into the corner of the building.

Damage to the corner of the building, as well as the bushes on the building were quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The former School District 23 building was recently unveiled as a new condo development site by the City of Kelowna.

______

Original: 11 a.m.

A fire has been reported at the former school board office in Kelowna.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road right by Orchard Plazza.

