UPDATE: ‘It’s far from over,’ Langley firefighters continue to battle massive condo fire

“It’s far from over.”

That’s what Township of Langley assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, as crews continue to battle a massive condo blaze in Yorkson.

“We’re still actively doing our best to defend the buildings we have left here,” he said.

Firefighters remain on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue where the fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday.

The flames originated in a condo development that was still under construction, Hewitson explained. But it later spread to neighbouring units that were occupied.

Hewitson confirmed there were no injuries reported at the time, but said he will continue to update the local media outlet.

The fire department has also called in an excavator to assist crews with containing the blaze and preventing further spread.

“We’re using every ounce of water we can,” Hewitson said.

As a result of the fire nearly 4,000 BC Hydro customers in the area were left without power.

However, crews are on scene working to restore power to the impacted area east of 206th Street, north of Glover Road, south of 81A Avenue, and west of 216th Street.

No word yet when the problem will be corrected.

Meanwhile, local realtor David Smith – who resides in Walnut Grove – said he learned of the blaze after his phone started buzzing with messages and multimedia from his colleagues in real estate.

Smith couldn’t confirm where the fire originated, but said there is speculation it started at the Alexander Square condominium complex.

“I think the most important thing is that people are safe,” he said.

“I really do hope everyone is okay,” he further emphasized.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

#langleyfire happy to credit who's ever video this was. Shared by a friend of mine pic.twitter.com/K87jt3nlJ5 — Conditional First (@number_1_dunner) April 20, 2021

Huge fire in #langley at the corner of 80th and 208th. I hope everyone is OK!!! pic.twitter.com/vmskkXvWT3 — Antonio Vendramin (@Vendram1n) April 20, 2021

Big condo fire right by me but it’s not us! #langley pic.twitter.com/iSnOVZ5Cf2 — Danielle (@as_per_danielle) April 20, 2021

Firefighters were called to a battle a massive blaze at a condo building under construction at 208th and 80th Avenue on Monday night (April 19, 2021) around 10 p.m. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night. Many spectators shared their images. (Ryan Thivierge/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire and police were on scene of a massive condo fire in Willoughby on Monday night (April 19, 2021). Many various spectators shared images of the horrific blaze. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

