(Drive BC)

Update: Incident cleared on Coquihalla Highway, delays expected

Reportedly jack-knifed semi truck resulted in backed up traffic

  • Nov. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update, 12:54 p.m.

According to a DriveBC update at 12:52 p.m., the vehicle incident has been cleared. However, drivers can continue to expect delays.

Original:

A reportedly jack-knifed semi truck is causing delays on the Coquihalla Highway.

Traffic appears to be backed up quite far.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident has occurred on Highway 5 in the southbound lanes, between exit 217 and exit 202. Cameras show traffic is congested near the Zopkois Rest Stop, in the southbound lanes.

Twenty-minute delays are expected in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Visit DriveBC for updates.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home
Next story
Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

Just Posted

Most Read