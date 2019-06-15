UPDATE: Incident along train tracks shuts down Eagle Landing Parkway for several hours

The Chilliwack Progress has reached out to RCMP for further details

  • Jun. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews were on scene of a reported fatality at the train tracks at Eagle Landing Parkway Saturday.

The area of Evans Road to the intersection of Deans Avenue was shutdown for several hours as RCMP and CP Rail officials investigated, but has since reopened.

The Chilliwack Progress has reached out to RCMP for further details.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Friday Cruise Night kicks off annual Seaside Cruizers Car Club weekend
Next story
Celebrate Legion Week in Barriere on June 22-28

Just Posted

Most Read