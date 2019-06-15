UPDATE: Incident along train tracks shuts down Eagle Landing Parkway for several hours

The Chilliwack Progress has reached out to RCMP for further details

Emergency crews were on scene of a reported fatality at the train tracks at Eagle Landing Parkway Saturday.

The area of Evans Road to the intersection of Deans Avenue was shutdown for several hours as RCMP and CP Rail officials investigated, but has since reopened.

Train stopped at the crossing at Ashwell in #Chilliwack. Screeching brakes. #RCMP now looking underneath the train between the crossing and west towards Lickman Rd. @PeeJayAitch @CHWKcommunity — Darren Kennedy (@TheDarrenK) June 15, 2019

