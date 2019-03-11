UPDATE: IHIT identify Chilliwack homicide victim as James Vidal

IHIT has identified the victim of the March 10 homicide in Chilliwack as James Vidal. (Facebook)

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting as James Edward Vidal.

The Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the 45700-block of Alexander Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 10.

Emergency services arrived finding 33-year-old Vidal with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, and IHIT was called in to take over the investigation.

IHIT is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit to interview witnesses. IHIT crime scene investigators worked alongside forensic specialists from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services to collect physical evidence.

In a press release issued Monday, IHIT said it will continue to liaise with the B.C. Coroners Service and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted this week.

Vidal is well-known to police and his murder is believed to be targeted.

“We are fortunate that no one else was hurt as a result of this careless act,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang. “IHIT will be aggressively pushing forward on its investigative avenues and we are looking to the community to partner with us in solving this murder.”

Immediately after the shooting an area surrounding the corner of Alexander and Lois Lane was blocked off. Earlier in the morning, at about 6 a.m., fire crews rushed to McCammon elementary at the end of Wellington Avenue to respond to a car fire in the school’s back parking lot.

