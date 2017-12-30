UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Mission

Roads still closed, warming centre open today as crews work around the clock

A tree has fallen across Fifth Avenue off of Stave Lake Street in Mission. / Photo submitted by Arely McLoughlin

The District of Mission posted an update this morning (Dec. 30) regarding the ice storm and road conditions.

According to the post, which can be found at mission.ca, “first responders and works crews have been active through the night and continue to work on clearing roads, restoring services, and on responding to new calls as they come in.

“Plows are out clearing and treating roads, and crews are clearing trees that are blocking routes.”

It goes on to say that power remains out in many areas, and signal lights in some areas are out.

Blocked and Barricaded Roads

“Please do not bypass barricaded roads and areas taped-off by crews. Respect works crews and first responders as they work to clear debris and restore access and services around the community.

Routes to Highway 7 (Lougheed)

From Hatzic:

– Dewdney Trunk Road to Manson to Highway

– Dewdney Trunk Road to Cemetery (single lane) to Draper to Highway – Hydro is working there

From Central Mission:

– Cherry at Cade Barr to Best to Forbes to Topper Court to 12th Avenue down Stave Lake to Highway

– Cherry down Cedar Connector to Highway

Warming Centre open at Leisure Centre

The Mission Leisure Centre is open today for anyone who needs a warm place to stay because they can’t get home or have no power. It will be open until 4 p.m. Those without power or heat are welcome to come to the leisure centre to warm up or for a shower at no charge.

Red’s Grill at the Leisure Centre will be open at 11 a.m.

Staying Safe Around Your Home

As you wake take a moment to check your home and surrounding area for potential danger including overhanging trees and branches and potential flooding.

Clearing catch basins and storm drains will help reduce potential flooding.

Check in on neighbours who might need help.

Do not bring outdoor barbecues or heaters indoors.

Staying Safe Around the Community

Ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for winter conditions and if possible avoid driving until conditions improve.

If you do need to drive somewhere please clear ice and snow from your vehicle before heading out on the roads and respect first responders, work crews, and barricades as you drive.

Many areas are still without power, and as we work to restore power some signal lights are not working. Drive safely and obey traffic laws.