Update: Hope Rec Centre closed after potential COVID-19 exposure Oct. 31

The Hope Recreation Centre is closed as there has been a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hope Arena Saturday.

Staff at the rec centre were told late Thursday that one of the user groups that use the arena that “several of their members have tested positive for COVID-19,” stated Jennifer Kinneman, chief administrative officer at the Fraser Valley Regional District who run the rec centre. These members were at the rec centre Saturday, Oct. 31 Kinneman added.

No specific times on when the group was at the arena Saturday were provided, the Hope Standard has requested this information.

Kinneman stressed the risk to the public is likely very low, however, “out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the facility for deep cleaning and while we wait for recommendations from Fraser Health.”

Both the recreation centre and its afterschool childcare program Club Child have closed until further notice.

Kinneman added that COVID-19 safety plans are in place for the building and user groups also have to have their own safety plans before booking the facility.

There is nothing posted on Fraser Health’s public exposure site about the rec centre, however Fraser Health only posts on this site when the health authority has been unable to reach or identify all of the people potentially exposed via contact tracing.

The potential exposure comes after an exposure event at Hope Secondary School, where an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 was at the school. “Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time,” a Nov. 1 letter from the health authority to parents read. Further down-Valley, several Chilliwack schools have experienced exposures to the virus and 26 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Chilliwack dance academy.

