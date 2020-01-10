UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ order at Georges P. Vanier Secondary after report of weapon-related incident

'Hold and secure' protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay, after reports of an incident on school grounds.

“RCMP were notified of a possible weapons-related incident involving a male outside G.P. Vanier Secondary School on Headquarters Road,” said School District 71 manager of communications, Mary Lee, in a statement sent to the Comox Valley Record. “As a result, the school district implemented its Hold and Secure protocol as a precautionary measure.”

According to the SD 71 website, hold and secure is implemented “in response to security threats or criminal activity outside the school. During a Hold and Secure, all entrance doors to the school are locked, with no one permitted in or out of the building. No one, other than law enforcement, is permitted access to the building until the Hold and Secure has been cleared.”

RCMP have confirmed there are officers attending an incident.

“Frontline officers are currently in the area investigating a report of a male with a weapon; using an abundance of caution, the decision was made to place the school in a hold and secure while the investigation continues,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, RCMP media relations. “Investigators are still gathering information; however, the male is not believed to be inside the school and this incident is not random in nature.”

The ‘hold and secure’ was lifted at 2:15 p.m. with no arrests made.

“We are still actively investigating; however, I can tell you that we’ve identified all the parties involved and located them all,” said Terragni, in an email response issued approximately one hour after the protocol was lifted.

