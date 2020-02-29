UPDATE: Highway 97C reopened between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes were closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit for around three hours

  • Feb. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

DriveBC camera at Pennask Summit shows slight congestion in eastbound lanes. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: 12:48 a.m.

The highway has reopened.

________

A collision has closed the eastbound side of Highway 97C between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

Crews are responding to the scene.

There is no detour available.

For more information, visit drivebc.ca.

@MichaelRdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Kelowna Capital News

