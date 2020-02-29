UPDATE: Highway 97C reopened between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes were closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit for around three hours

UPDATE: 12:48 a.m.

The highway has reopened.

CLEAR EB- #BCHwy97C – Vehicle incident that had the eastbound side of the highway closed between Brenda Mine road and Pennask Summit is now FULLY OPEN and CLEAR.#KelownaBC #MerrittBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) March 1, 2020

A collision has closed the eastbound side of Highway 97C between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

Crews are responding to the scene.

There is no detour available.

For more information, visit drivebc.ca.

CLOSED EB- #BCHwy97C – Vehicle incident has the eastbound side of the highway closed between Brenda Mine road and Pennask Summit. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. No detour available.

Next update: 1:00 AM

More info: https://t.co/EuouK7651Y#KelownaBC #MerrittBC — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) March 1, 2020

