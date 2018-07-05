UPDATE: Highway 97 reduced to single lane due to collision just north of Lac La Hache

Collision on Highway 97 in Lac La Hache on the afternoon of July 5. Max Winkelman photo.

Highway 97 reduced to single lane due to collision just north of Lac La Hache

Emergency services are on site

  Jul. 5, 2018
  • News

Highway 97 reduced to single lane due to collision just north of Lac La Hache.

Emergency services are on the scene and workers are alternating north and southbound traffic around the incident.

Southbound traffic was lined up past the Felker homestead by 4 p.m.

No further details have been released, including what vehicles are involved or whether anybody has been injured.

Drive BC warns commuters to expect delays.

