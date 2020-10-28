Roads conditions are poor on Highway 97 Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Highway 97 opened to single lane traffic south of 150 Mile House due to collision

Winter driving conditions continue

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened to single lane traffic at 141 Mile.

Original:

Highway 97 is closed south of Williams Lake due to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, Oct. 28

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. and involved an empty logging truck and a passenger vehicle.

The highway will be closed temporarily as emergency crews work the scene.

According to DriveBC the vehicle incident is at Maze Lake Road, about 25 km south of 150 Mile House.

Road conditions in the Williams Lake area are poor due to overnight rain and snow.

READ MORE: School District 27 cancels several bus routes in Williams Lake due to poor road conditions

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River parking lot
Next story
WATCH: Fire in Armstrong mobile home park

Just Posted

Most Read