UPDATE: Highway 97 open to traffic near 103 Mile

Motor vehicle incident, emergency services on site

Highway 97 has reopened near 103 Mile after a motor vehicle incident.

Emergency services are on site.

The 103 itself is still accessible through 103 Mile Lake Road.

People looking to continue north are asked to go through the 103.

