Update: Highway 97 now open after accident near Summerland

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

Update 9:07 p.m.

DriveBC has reported that the accident on Highway 97 has been cleared and the road is now open.

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions just north of Summerland near Callan Road.

