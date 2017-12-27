Standstill traffic and emergency services as seen just south of 100 Mile House. Max Winkelman photo.

UPDATE: Highway 97 just south of 100 Mile open after brief closure

The cause appeared to be an MVI

Traffic is now open just south of 100 Mile House on Highway 97 after what appears to be a Motor Vehicle Incident closed it roughly around 2:30 p.m.

Ambulance, fire-rescue and RCMP responded.

