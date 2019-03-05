UPDATE: Highway 3 re-opens after fatal accident near Salmo

RCMP say two people died in the collision

RCMP are reporting a fatal head-on collision on Bombi Pass near Salmo. Black Press file photo

Highway 3 is open again at Bombi Pass near Salmo after police and emergency services responded to a fatal head-on collision Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., emergency services responded to the call and determined that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Police have confirmed two fatalities at this time.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services explained that the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson and quote file number 2019-989.

