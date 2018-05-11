UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos open

Update 12:15 p.m.

Highway 3 is now open 14 kilometres west of Keremeos.

“The situation is fluid. Things can change minute to minute and people need to be aware of that,” a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said Friday morning.

Motorists are urged to check DriveBC regularly for updates on road conditions throughout the province.

Original:

It is unknown when Highway 3, about 14 kilometers west of Keremeos will reopen.

An update from DriveBC on the morning of Friday, May 11 stated, ‘no estimated time of opening; assessment in progress.”

The next update is at 12 p.m.

For most of the week water from the Similkameen River had been overflowing its banks spilling water onto the roadway, which caused it to pool on the other side of the highway.

To make things worse on Wednesday. May 9 a creek started to flow down the mountainside following the highway west to east and adding to the water pooled on the north side.

The highway was closed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night leaving many people without a way to get home.

Crews worked all day Thursday to build up low spots in the adjacent rail grade where the water in infiltrating.

The highway was slated to reopen Thursday evening but the work that was done did not hold the water off.

