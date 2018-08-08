UPDATE: Highway 3 near Hedley open

A transport fire has caused a grass fire just east of Hedley. (Trisha Coyne)

Update 7:30 p.m.

Highway 3 near Hedley is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 is now OPEN to single lane alternating traffic between #HedleyBC and #Keremeos after an earlier fire https://t.co/Ene81Oydal — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 9, 2018

Update 6:30 p.m.

Highway 3 east of Hedley remains closed. At the time of this posting there was no estimated time of reopening.

The next update from Drive BC is expected at 8:30 p.m.

A tractor trailer caught fire around 1:30 p.m. Wed., Aug. 8 just east of Hedley causing a grass fire next to the roadway.(Photo courtesy Trisha Coyne)

The road was shut as BC Wildfire crews worked extinguish a grass fire about four kilometres east of Hedley. Crews continue to work on hot spots. The grass fire was caused by a transport truck catching fire next to an embankment along the road.

The fire is estimated at 2.3 hectares in size mainly burning in flashy fuel such as long grasses.

Seven BC Wildfire firefighters and a helicopter were on scene.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 remains CLOSED in both directions between #HedleyBC and #Keremeos due to vehicle fire. Alternate routes via #BCHwy3A, #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy5A, no estimate time of opening. Next update at 8:30 PM https://t.co/Ene81Oydal — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 9, 2018

Update 4:45 p.m.

The grass fire that broke out alongside Highway 3 is now considered held, Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, told the Review.

The fire is estimated at 2.3 hectares size, mainly burning in “flashy fuel,” including long grasses, she added.

“It is held, we don’t expect it to get any larger in size,” Bonnett said moments before this posting.

“There was not a threat structures at any point during this fire,” Bonnett said.

It’s unknown when Highway 3 will reopen to vehicle traffic. An update from DriveBC is expected at 6 p.m.

UPDATE – #BCHwy3 CLOSED between #Keremeos and #HedleyBC, good news, forest fire has been put out, now dealing with the vehicle fire only. Next update 6pm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2018

Update 4:20 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 3 near Hedley remains closed and advises alternate routes area available on Highway 3A, Hwy 97 and Hwy 5A. The next update will not be until 6 p.m.

Update 3:40 p.m

Highway 3 remains closed as BC Wildfire Crews continue to work to contain a grass fire that started earlier this afternoon when tractor trailer caught fire.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, said to her knowledge no structures were at risk at the time of this posting.

Update 2:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire estimated the grass fire is about 1.1 hectares in size.

A view of the grass fire on the side of Highway 3 just a few kilometres east of Hedley.(Photo courtesy Trisha Coyne)

At the time of this posting seven BC Wildfire members were on scene and two helicopters were actioning the fire.

A BC wildfire information officer estimated the fire is burning about four kilometres east of Hedley along the side of Highway 3.

Original:

A transport truck fire has caused a grass fire off Highway 3 just east of Hedley.

BC Wildfire crews and air support are on their way.

CLOSED – #BCHwy3 in both directions between #HedleyBC and #Keremeos due to vehicle fire. Crews on scene, use alternate route #Crowsnest — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2018

Trisha Coyne, who was travelling east towards Princeton when she came up behind the transport said traffic is backing up on the highway.

“It doesn’t look like anyone has arrived on the scene yet, but there are lots of guys on phones calling it in,” she said.

BC Wildfire crews are in the area including helicopters fighting the Placer Mountain and Snowy Mountain Fire.

More to come.

We're responding to reports of a new #BCwildfire east of Hedley near #BCHwy3. Ground crews and air support are en route. More information will be provided as it becomes available. @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/aQSpHAcQl3 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2018

