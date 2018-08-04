Update: Highway 3 closed as firefighters battle two new wildfires

While the Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to rage, crews are actioning two new fires

A photo of the Snowy Mountain fire taken near Cawston on Aug. 2, 2018. (Joe Lebeau/Hashmark Photography)

Update 7 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions as a result of two new wildfires burning in the Lower Similkameen Indian Band jurisdiction about 10 kilometres east of Keremeos.

Drive BC reports the estimated time of opening is not available at this time. The detour is listed as Highway 3A to Highway 97. The next update will come at 7:30 a.m.

Claire Allen, fire information officer for BC Wildfire, said an exact location of the fires is not yet available.

“It’s located in the valley bottom near the Highway,” she said.

CLOSED – #BCHwy3 10km east of Keremeos due to forest fire. No estimated time of opening at this time, assessment in progress. Next update at 7:30 AM. Detour via #BCHwy3A and #BCHwy97. Keep up to date here: https://t.co/w2KKV81KxL — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 4, 2018

Original:

Details are limited, but there are two new wildfires burning within the Lower Similkameen Indian Band jurisdiction.

“What is really important for folks to know is that these are not spot fires from the Snowy Mountain wildfire there are two new fires,” Claire Allen, BC Wildfire information officer told the Review Saturday morning.

The LSIB stretches over 15, 276 hectares and is located near Keremeos.

Allen received an update just minutes earlier from the wildfire crews working the fires. A specific location of the fires or size was not available at the time of this posting.

“As initial attack is the priority, BC Wildfire Service crews were reassigned to the Snowy Mountain Fire responded to the two new fires,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

Members of the Keremeos Fire Department are also working on this fire.

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department was called in on mutual aid. Other community departments including Princeton, and Osoyoos might also be sending firefighters or trucks.

Overnight the Snowy Mountain fire exhibited aggressive behaviour with extreme winds coming from the north.

“The fire remained to the west of Chopaka Road, but is burning in a southward direction. BC Wildfire Service night crews responded in conjunction with the Keremeos Fire Department to prioritize life and safety within the evacuation order area. Additional resources were deployed to assist, including intitial attack crews and officers out of Penticton and BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team staff. Details are forthcoming on any structural impacts,” the release stated.

More to come.

