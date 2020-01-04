UPDATE: Highway 20 closed at the hill for avalanche work, Bella Coola residents still in dark

Highway 20 near Anahim Lake is snow-covered Saturday morning. West of Anahim Lake on the hill, the road is closed. (DriveBC photo)

UPDATE: 10 a.m. Saturday

DriveBC is reporting Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the hill, and also in Bella Coola.

“Highway 20, in both directions. Avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Ave (Bella Coola). Road closed. Detour not available. Estimated time of opening not available.

“High avalanche hazard between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Rainbow Range Trailhead for 19.7 km (34 km east of Firvale to 38 km west of Anahim Lake). Road closed. Estimated time of opening not available.”

Heavy snow downed trees and power lines, cutting off power t0 the entire valley and about 1,200 hydro customers Friday, Jan. 3. As of Saturday morning, power has been restored to Hagensborg residents while 309 customers are still out of power in the Bella Coola area.

The power is expected to be completely restored by Saturday evening.

“Several broken poles in the community of Bella Coola have caused an outage to 300 customers. We’re working to have additional line crews brought into the area, along with vegetation crews but access is difficult due to heavy snow and road closures. We’re hoping to have power restored by 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 4.”

“Travel advisory in effect between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Stum Lake Rd for 245.6 km (Alexis Creek to 38 km west of Anahim Lake). Freezing rain. Compact snow. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary,” states DriveBC.

Bella Coola is expected to get another five to 10 cm of snow Saturday.

In Williams Lake, residents can expect blue skies and a daytime high of 2C, with gusty winds for Saturday.

