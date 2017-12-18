Facebook/Bev Pickard‎

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Highway 1 has reopened in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC warns motorists to expect delays.

tWEET1

—-

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 12 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening and no detours available at this time.

The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

Related: Coquihalla closed in both directions

tWEET1

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
UPDATE: Body of young woman found in vehicle outside Lantzville church
Next story
Carey’s Positive Electronics and generous shoppers help local seniors

Just Posted

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

  • 9 hours ago

 

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

  • 9 hours ago

 

Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

 

Most Read