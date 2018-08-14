Crash closes 264 Street during afternoon commute on Thursday.

Update: Highway 1 reopened after single-vehicle rollover north of Yale

Single-vehicle crash with three occupants happened at Saddle Rock Tunnel at 10:15 a.m.

  Aug. 14, 2018
Highway 1 has reopened after a single vehicle rollover caused delays Tuesday morning.

A single vehicle with three people traveling southbound left the roadway and rolled over at Saddle Rock Tunnel at 10:15 a.m. RCMP, fire crews and ambulance responded to the crash approximately five kilometres north of Yale.

Cst. Mike Halskov with the RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Services confirmed all three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of the occupants was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

An air ambulance transported one of the occupants to hospital.

