An early morning crash site on Highway 1 looking east from Prest Road where drivers were being detoured Saturday. (DriveBC)

An early morning crash on Highway 1 at Prest Road involving a flagging truck and a semi closed part of the highway near Chilliwack.

Motorists were being detoured between Prest and Annis Road, but both lanes were back open at about 8 a.m.

Only an on-ramp was still closed at Prest, where the overturned semi truck was on its side.

After the crash the westbound semi went through the wire barrier and ended up in the eastbound lane, according to motorists posting on Facebook.